(KTXL) — On Saturday, an Elk Grove man died in a traffic accident while helping with storm cleanup in Mendocino County, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that officers from the CHP Ukiah-Fort Bragg Unit arrived on the scene of a crash in the area of Mountain View Road, east of Rancheria Road. Officers found that a Freightliner boom truck was unable to make a turn and overturned into a dirt embankment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver died due to his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver was working for a tree trimming company assisting Pacific Gas & Electric with storm cleanup.