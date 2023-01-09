(KTXL) — On Saturday, an Elk Grove man died in a traffic accident while helping with storm cleanup in Mendocino County, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that officers from the CHP Ukiah-Fort Bragg Unit arrived on the scene of a crash in the area of Mountain View Road, east of Rancheria Road. Officers found that a Freightliner boom truck was unable to make a turn and overturned into a dirt embankment.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver died due to his injuries.
The sheriff’s office said that the driver was working for a tree trimming company assisting Pacific Gas & Electric with storm cleanup.