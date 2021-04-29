Elk Grove names park after two Sikh grandfathers killed in 2011

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Elk Grove has named its recently-opened 100th park after two Sikh grandfathers who were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting 10 years ago.

Singh and Kaur Park opened over the weekend and has a special meaning for many in the Sikh community, including the mayor of Elk Grove.

“I was here over the weekend and it was packed,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “And families were enjoying it, just a lot of wonderful amenities here.”

Singh-Allen said the neighborhood park in south Elk Grove is unlike any other in the county.

“This park is dedicated to the Sikh American community, but specifically, it’s a reflection of the two tragic murders that happened in our community,” the mayor explained.

Surinder Singh and Gurmej Atwal were killed in 2011 while walking in the city. A decade later, the case is still unsolved.

Singh-Allen said she believes the park will help solve the murders. 

“The Sikh community believes in something called ‘charhdi kala.’ Charhdi kala means ‘eternal optimism,’” Singh-Allen told FOX40. “In this park, we find eternal optimism and hope, even though it took a tragedy to get here.”

A plaque describes the two men and the injustice of their deaths.

Singh-Allen said there are other reminders of them in the park, including a state of a family of lions.

“’Singh’ means lion and the ‘kaur’ means lioness, so that’s captured in this park as well,” the mayor said.

There is a substantial reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Mayor Singh-Allen said this past weekend, she was part of a vigil at the park to honor the victims of the FedEx warehouse shooting in Indianapolis. Four of them were Sikh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News