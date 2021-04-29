Elk Grove names park after two Sikh grandfathers killed in 2011

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Elk Grove has named its recently-opened 100th park after two Sikh grandfathers who were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting 10 years ago.

Singh and Kaur Park opened over the weekend and has a special meaning for many in the Sikh community, including the mayor of Elk Grove.

“I was here over the weekend and it was packed,” said Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen. “And families were enjoying it, just a lot of wonderful amenities here.”

Singh-Allen said the neighborhood park in south Elk Grove is unlike any other in the county.

“This park is dedicated to the Sikh American community, but specifically, it’s a reflection of the two tragic murders that happened in our community,” the mayor explained.

Surinder Singh and Gurmej Atwal were killed in 2011 while walking in the city. A decade later, the case is still unsolved.

Singh-Allen said she believes the park will help solve the murders.

“The Sikh community believes in something called ‘charhdi kala.’ Charhdi kala means ‘eternal optimism,’” Singh-Allen told FOX40. “In this park, we find eternal optimism and hope, even though it took a tragedy to get here.”

A plaque describes the two men and the injustice of their deaths.

Singh-Allen said there are other reminders of them in the park, including a state of a family of lions.

“’Singh’ means lion and the ‘kaur’ means lioness, so that’s captured in this park as well,” the mayor said.

There is a substantial reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

Mayor Singh-Allen said this past weekend, she was part of a vigil at the park to honor the victims of the FedEx warehouse shooting in Indianapolis. Four of them were Sikh.