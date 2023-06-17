SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle, Elk Grove native and 3x Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Arik Armstead hosted a youth football camp at Sacramento State.

The ‘Stay Hungry’ camp hosted by Armstead’s non profit the Armstead Project, had over 500 sign ups.

“Stay hungry to me means always striving for more on and off the field,” Armstead said. “Which I try to live my life by and to keep becoming a better player on the field and a better person off the field and keep serving more people. You know the work never stops have to stay hungry and keep going.”

Armstead added: “I use to go to camps just like this. They inspired me to keep pushing. I’m a role model to these young people and how I handle my life and how I handle my career is something they can look up to and I don’t take that for granted.”

The camp was filled with football drills and activities, games, while also learning the importance of education and mental health.