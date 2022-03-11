ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – An Elk Grove police officer was injured Thursday afternoon after he tried to stop a man who was driving a motorized minibike.

Police said that the motorcycle officer chased the biker around El Toreador Way through Cantrell and Helen Castello Park.

While driving through the park, the officer’s motorcycle lost traction and landed on his leg.

According to the EGPD, the officer was taken to the hospital, and he is currently recovering from a fractured leg.

One person was detained but later released.

Elk Grove police said that the investigation is ongoing.