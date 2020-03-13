Elk Grove officer, supervisor fired for violating department’s use of force policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- An Elk Grove police officer has been fired after an investigation revealed he violated the department's policy on police use of force.

Body camera video shows the officer kicking a suspect who was lying on the ground last June on East Stockton Boulevard.

At the time, Elk Grove officers were responding to a call about two men allegedly stealing from Burlington Coat Factory on East Stockton Boulevard and attacking security guards.

Police say Juan Mendoza physically fought employees before running out of the store and being ordered to the ground.

In body camera and dashcam videos released by the department, Elk Grove Officer Schmidt arrives at the scene as the two suspects are told to put their hands out on the ground.

“This ain’t going to be a good day for you! Hands out right now, son!” the officer screams at Mendoza.

He is then seen running at Mendoza on the ground and kicking him in the head. The officer then kicks Mendoza’s hands away from his body.

Following the suspects’ arrests, Officer Schmidt is heard explaining his actions to another officer.

“He was just kind of like smiling, doing that smirk. So I wham and I f------ kick his head and I tell him to put his hands out and then started kicking his hands away from his side,” he says.

“I don’t know if I got him in the mouth or I got him in the head.”

Watch the video in its entirety by clicking or tapping here. Warning: The video contains violent images and graphic language.

In a statement released Thursday, police say the use of force was "not in line with any training provided by the department."

The officer's supervisor was also fired for failing to report the use of force and failing to complete an internal review, as required by department policy.

Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, resisting arrest and violation of probation.