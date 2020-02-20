Elk Grove officer who saved driver from burning car says he was just doing his job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- A heroic rescue was caught on an Elk Grove police officer’s body camera.

Last Tuesday, while on the job, Officer Jarred Houston found himself at the right place at the right time.

“I just happened to be in that area and really just got blessed that I was able to help him out,” Houston told FOX40.

A call came in about a driver who had crashed into a light pole on Waterman and Sheldon roads but when the officer got there the danger was far from over.

“I saw the car on fire,” Houston explained. “It definitely looked like it was really serious. That’s why you saw me pick up speed to get over there and see if anyone needed help."

The driver was trapped inside his car as flames were quickly spreading from the engine.

Officer Houston said there was little time to react.

“A car on fire is not my favorite call to go to. I’m not a huge fan of fire,” Houston said. “So getting him out of there and making sure he wasn’t seriously injured and if he needed more help that, hopefully, I could give that to him.”

The officer broke the passenger side window, pulling the driver to safety and narrowly escaping the heat of the flames himself.

Officer Houston’s quick-thinking and brave actions helped save a life. But he said he just did what any other person in uniform would do.

“I feel like I had a calling to do this job. And everyone I work with, if I’m a hero, I feel like everybody that wears a badge is a hero. So, we’re all just doing our job and going call to call,” Houston told FOX40.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.