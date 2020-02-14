Elk Grove officers catch suspected bank robber

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police say they arrested a bank robbery suspect Thursday who stole money from a Chase Bank.

Around 3:40 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony Wright walked into the Chase Bank on Laguna Boulevard. He handed a teller a note demanding money and walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses told police Wright was last seen walking toward Laguna Boulevard.

As officers searched the area, they spotted Wright just west of Laguna Springs Drive. Police say he still had the stolen money.

Wright was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of robbery.