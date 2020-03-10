Elk Grove parents scramble to find child care after coronavirus school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Many parents of the estimated 63,000 students in the Elk Grove Unified School District were left to find last-minute child care after 67 campuses were closed over coronavirus concerns.

The announcement was made Saturday after a student came into contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

Kathy Bryson was pressed into emergency service to care for her two grandsons. But she said not everyone has family members nearby.

“Employers as well, I think everybody has to scramble a little bit,” Bryson told FOX40.

At the park where Bryson was watching her grandsons, FOX40 found middle school children caring for younger siblings while their parents were at work.

It’s likely that some parents had to take time off from work.

A huge issue for many Elk Grove families was that the weeklong shutdown was to replace the spring break originally scheduled for later in the month.

Greg Burt said his daughter planned to got to Mexico during spring break to help build housing for single mothers as part of the Life Pointe Church’s yearly mission.

He told FOX40 that their family is not the only one affected.

“Many people have spent lots of money already on trips and they’ve had plans and, to just erase that, I think that's what's upset people,” said Burt.

Laguna Creek High School freshman Jayden Boudreaux’s family planned to visit relatives out of town during spring break. They must now cancel the trip.

“They could have added an extra week towards the end of the year," said Boudreaux. "They didn’t have to take our whole spring break away.”

In addition, some parents wonder if more closures will happen if infections are found after the school reopens.

Other school districts have closed individual campuses or kept them open while quarantining affected students or staff without using a district-wide closure.