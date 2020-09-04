Elk Grove parents, students rally behind congressional candidate for school reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — About 25 parents and students chanted and held signs Thursday, asking for in-person learning to resume in the Elk Grove Unified School District.

One eighth grader named Colin said he misses being around friends while also finding it difficult to get help in an online setting.

“It’s not as good as it used to be,” Colin told FOX40.

Others, like Phyllis Livingston, held a sign with the name of congressional candidate Buzz Patterson, echoing the same “better to be in person” sentiment.

“Kids need social interaction. They need to see their teachers face to face,” Livingston said.

According to the city of Elk Grove, 25 people have died from COVID-19, but Livingston said there is no risk.

“No, I don’t have any safety concerns at all,” Livingston said.

While the gathering wrapped up, the discussion began within the Sacramento City Unified School District about how to move forward with its school year.

“There are some students who get severe illness, even though it may be rare,” said Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Kasirye said safety is a big issue for her, opting for a cautious approach when it comes to returning to the classroom for education.

“There’s a lot we still don’t know and that’s part of the reason why we want to go slowly,” Kasirye said.