ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Elk Grove closed a section of Dwight Road Sunday morning to investigate a suspicious device.

Elk Grove police announced at 11:35 that there are police on Dwight Road near a gymnastics academy and a trampoline amusement center investigating the device.

Police have closed down Dwight Road northbound from Laguna Boulevard and have asked the public to avoid the area.

Police presence in the 3100 block of Dwight Road for a suspicious device investigation. Dwight Road is closed northbound from Laguna Boulevard. Please avoid the area. Updates will be made when available. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) March 21, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.