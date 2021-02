ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Planning Commission voted down a hospital project in a 3-0 vote.

Thursday’s vote saw two commissioners abstain due to conflicts of interest. The proposal will now go to the Elk Grove City Council for a vote.

That vote will also see two members abstain from voting due to conflicts of interest.

The project, by California Northstate University, would build a 13-story hospital with an expanded medical school.