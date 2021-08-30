Elk Grove Police: 1 person hospitalized, 2 others injured in shooting

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Elk Grove left one person hospitalized and two others injured Sunday night.

Elk Grove Police Department officials said the shooting happened near Lewis Stein Road and Sheldon Road.

Police said one person was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Two people were injured during the shooting but no information was released on the extent of their injuries.

According to their investigation, police said the incident was isolated but no additional information about the victims or what caused the shooting was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.

