ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department says a teenager died after being struck by a car Saturday.

According to police, the 14-year-old boy was trying to cross Whitelock Parkway on his bicycle when he was struck by a car.

Police say Whitelock Parkway is closed between Big Horn Boulevard and Knotts Drive as they investigate.

Investigators say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Elk Grove police have confirmed a 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car while crossing the street on his bicycle on Whitelock Parkway ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/LHvL6UzDfi — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) October 18, 2020

This is a developing story.