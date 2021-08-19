Elk Grove police arrest West Sacramento resident as suspect in July shooting

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Elk Grove detectives arrested a West Sacramento resident as a suspect in a shooting that occurred in late July.

The shooting happened near Grant Line and Wilton roads on July 29. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with injuries that were not life-threatening.

He was then taken to an area hospital.

Elk Grove police did not identify the 23-year-old resident but said they received help from the U.S. Marshals Service. According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other.

Although they arrested a suspect, police say the investigation is still ongoing.