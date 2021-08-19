Elk Grove police arrest West Sacramento resident as suspect in July shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Elk Grove detectives arrested a West Sacramento resident as a suspect in a shooting that occurred in late July. 

The shooting happened near Grant Line and Wilton roads on July 29. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with injuries that were not life-threatening. 

He was then taken to an area hospital. 

Elk Grove police did not identify the 23-year-old resident but said they received help from the U.S. Marshals Service. According to police, the suspect and victim knew each other. 

Although they arrested a suspect, police say the investigation is still ongoing. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News