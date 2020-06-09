Elk Grove Police Department joins other agencies in prohibiting the carotid hold

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Joining a growing list of law enforcement agencies, the Elk Grove Police Department announced Monday it has decided to prohibit the use of the carotid control hold.

The neck hold blocks blood flow to the carotid arteries, which can cause serious injury or even death.

“In collaboration with the Chief’s Advisory Board (CAB) and in hearing the concerns of the citizens of Elk Grove, we have moved forward in removing and prohibiting this use of force technique from our policy. We strive to provide quality service to our community, and we acknowledge the continual need to review our policies to ensure those same policies are reflective of our diverse community and our department’s Mission, Vision and Values,” said Chief of Police Timothy Albright in the department’s statement.

Agencies across the state started prohibiting its use following the death of George Floyd, whose neck was held down by a now-former Minneapolis police officer. The ex-officer, Derek Chauvin, faces second-degree and third-degree murder charges.

Over the weekend, the Sacramento and Davis police departments also said they were banning the carotid hold, also called the sleeper hold.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has told the state Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training to stop teaching officers to use the hold and California lawmakers want to make the hold illegal.