ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot while leaving a friend’s house in Elk Grove early Sunday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police said the man was shot around 1 a.m. while he was leaving the home on Upshaw Way. He was transported by a friend to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

According to police, there were possibly two suspects in the shooting.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and it’s currently under investigation.

For anyone with information regarding this investigation, the Elk Grove Police Department asks to call 916-478-8133.