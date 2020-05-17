Elk Grove police find hit-and-run suspect with help of K-9

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department announced the arrest of a hit-and-run suspect who officers found with the help of an air unit and a K-9 on Saturday night.

Police say that around 8:25 p.m., they were searching for the suspect in the area around Bellaterra Drive and Cresleigh Parkway. Officers soon found a home in the area where the suspect was thought to be hiding.

Officials say police were able to confirm the suspect was there after contacting the home.

A police K-9 found the suspect hiding in the home, according to officials.