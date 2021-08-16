Elk Grove police identifies fatal stabbing suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police identified the suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened Sunday morning.

At 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a request for medical aid at a home on Sierra Street near Elk Grove Florin Road. But when they got to the door, officers said 36-year-old Ricky Sims would not let them in.

Police said a less than lethal force option was used on Sims and he was detained.

Officers then searched inside the home and found a 36-year-old woman with a stab wound to the neck.

Despite providing lifesaving measures, officers said the unidentified woman died from her injuries.

Police said Sims and the victim knew each other, but no additional information about the victim was released.

The weapon used in the stabbing was recovered and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.

Sims was arrested and taken to a local hospital for his injuries and will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide charges once he’s released from the hospital.