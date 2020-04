ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot on Lujan Drive near Egret Drive around 2:27 p.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers have not released any information on a suspect.

Lujan Drive is closed between Egret Drive and Los Torres Drive. — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 12, 2020

This is a developing story.