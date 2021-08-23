Elk Grove police investigating at Derr-Okamoto Park after report of shooting

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police went to a park Monday evening to investigate after reports of a fight and shooting.

According to police, they were on their way to Derr-Okamoto Park around 7:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a fight. Before getting there, they received another report that gunshots had been heard. 

When they got there, police say no one was at the park. They then got a call about a man at a hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. 

There is no information about the shooter. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 916-714-5115.

