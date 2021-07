The Latest – Tuesday, July 6:

10:05 a.m.

Elk Grove police said the bomb threat was false.

The person who called it in has been detained, police said.

Original story below:

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are investigating a bomb threat on Laguna Springs Drive Tuesday morning.

Businesses and people in the area near the Laguna Boulevard intersection have been informed, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

Officers are currently on scene in the 9200 block of Laguna Springs Drive investigating a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, businesses and individuals in the area have been contacted while we investigate. We will update with additional info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/bj5XYuMqBn — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) July 6, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.