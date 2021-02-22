2 killed, 2 injured in crash near Franklin High School in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a crash near Franklin High School that killed two people and left two other people hospitalized.

The crash happened around 4:55 a.m. Monday, police said. Only one car was involved.

Of the four occupants, two people were ejected and two others needed to be extricated.

Police said two people died at the scene, and two others were hospitalized. One person has critical injuries; the other person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Whitelock Parkway, between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive, is closed to traffic.

Police ask that commuters in the area use an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Whitelock Parkway is closed eastbound between Franklin High Road and Bellaterra Drive as Traffic Investigators are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision. Please use an alternate route at this time. pic.twitter.com/NiZ3mimlKc — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) February 22, 2021