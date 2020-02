ELK GROVE, Calif (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a death at The Gun Room located at 9221 Survey Road, near Grant Line Road.

The police department tweeted about the incident just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

There were no signs of foul play and the death appears to be a result of a medical emergency, according to Elk Grove police.

This is a developing story.

