Elk Grove police investigating evidence of another explosion

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said Monday they are investigating after finding evidence of yet another explosion in an Elk Grove neighborhood.

The Elk Grove Police Department says it is investigating in the area of Banff Vista Drive and East Stockton Boulevard, which runs along Highway 99.

Investigators do not know what caused the explosion or who was behind it.

Officers have located evidence of an explosion in the area of Banff Vista Dr and E. Stockton Blvd. which was caused by unknown means. We are working with our partner agencies to investigate the cause of the explosion as well as identify those involved. pic.twitter.com/AZY2to6yAw — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) February 15, 2021

Since at least December, police have been investigating reports of explosions throughout Elk Grove after residents reported hearing loud booms at night.

The police department has been working with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordinance Detail to uncover the source of the explosions.

Just last week, police said a resident reported hearing a large boom in the area of Lockford Way and East Park Drive. Two 17-year-olds were later arrested when they were stopped in a vehicle with multiple M-80-style explosives.

Anyone with information about the explosion from Monday or any other loud booms in the city has been asked to contact the Elk Grove Police Department’s dispatch center at 916-714-5115.