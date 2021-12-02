Elk Grove police involved in standoff with man who led officers on chase

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police are involved in a standoff with a man inside a home following a pursuit.
According to police, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the man led another agency on a chase from Sacramento to Elk Grove. An air unit followed the suspect vehicle into the area of Ammolite Way and Tusk Way. Police said he was then seen running into his home on Ammolite Way.
Elk Grove police then blocked off streets and established a perimeter around the house.
Officials are advising the public to avoid the area, and asking neighbors who live nearby to stay inside until the situation is resolved.
