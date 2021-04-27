Elk Grove police: Man arrested after pulling out gun during road rage incident

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police say a driver was arrested after he allegedly pulled out a gun during a road rage incident.

The road rage incident happened near Laguna Boulevard and Laguna Springs Driver Monday, according to police.

Police say the victim told officers about the other driver, and when they found the other driver, officers learned he was not allowed to have guns.

Officers say they later searched his home and found nine firearms.

Elk Grove police say the driver was arrested and booked into jail.