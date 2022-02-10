Elk Grove Police: Middle school children attacked by group that included adults

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — After arresting a girl and her mother, Elk Grove police said they are searching for three additional people involved in an attack Wednesday on middle school-aged children.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., three children were walking near Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road, which is just down the street from Harriet Eddy Middle School. At one point, Elk Grove police said a girl in the trio was assaulted by another child and two adults.

A video shared with FOX40 shows one of the attackers grabbing a girl by her hair and pummeling her while she’s on the ground. Roughly a dozen onlookers can be seen in the video.

Elk Grove police said a friend of the victim tried to intervene, which is when he was hit with a stick by a woman from the group of assailants.

Police said the attackers drove away.

The extent of the children’s injuries was not reported.

Since the incident, police have been able to identify four of the attackers, two of whom were arrested just after 11 p.m. A 13-year-old girl and her mother, 32-year-old Demetria Fowler, were taken into custody at their Elk Grove home.

Police said the teenage girl was taken to juvenile hall and has been charged on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and battery. Fowler faces charges of corporal punishment of a child, conspiracy, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Booking records show she has since been released from jail.

Elk Grove investigators were still searching Thursday for three people behind the attack, one of whom they have not identified.

Officers have increased their presence around the middle school, police said.

Detectives are working with the Elk Grove Unified School District and are now asking anyone with video footage of the incident or any other information about the investigation to call 916-478-8058.