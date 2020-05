ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An Elk Grove police officer was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning following a crash involving a patrol vehicle.

Police say the crash happened along Bond Road near Elk Crest Way. Bond Road was closed in the eastbound direction between Emerald Crest and East Stockton Boulevard.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and the other driver involved was uninjured.

The crash is under investigation.