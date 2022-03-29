ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police said they are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Authorities said they had received several calls around 8:35 p.m. about someone lying on the roadway. Officers went to Elk Grove Boulevard near Shorelake Drive and found the person was dead, police said.

Elk Grove Boulevard is closed in both directions between Four Winds and East Taron drives while officers investigate.

Residents are asked to use alternate routes. Police said the closure will likely last through the night.

How the crash happened is not yet known.

This is a developing story.