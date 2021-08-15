Elk Grove Police: Person fatally stabbed, suspect in custody

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was fatally stabbed in Elk Grove Sunday morning.

Elk Grove police officials said the stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. at a home on Sierra Street near Elk Grove Florin Road.

Officers were called to the home on a request for medical aid but when they got to the door, someone would not let them in.

The person behind the door refused to follow the officers’ command and was taken into custody.

Officers, once inside, said they found the victim’s body with a stab wound.

Police said the victim and the person in custody knew each other but no additional information was released.

This story is developing.