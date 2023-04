(KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department said it was looking for a young teenager who was last seen Sunday.

According to police, Jeremiah Puckering, 13, was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black sweatpants and black slides.

Jeremiah Puckering

Police said Jeremiah was last seen near East Stockton Boulevard and Emerald Crest Road.

According to the police department, Jeremiah may be in Sacramento.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah can call Elk Grove Police at 916-714-5115.