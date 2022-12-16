ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday.

According to the police department, the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location in Citrus Heights from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Police said that this checkpoint will focus on looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence as well as removing unlicensed drivers from the road.

At the checkpoint, police will be handing out educational materials that state the dangers of driving under the influence.