ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Elk Grove police are looking for a suspect in the area of Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road.

Elk Grove police say a helicopter and a K-9 are helping in the search.

According to police, the suspect is wearing black jeans, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and red shoes.

The details behind the search have not been reported.

Residents who live in the area have been asked to stay inside.

Anyone who sees the suspect has been asked to call 911.

This story is developing.