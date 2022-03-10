ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A popular regional attraction is closer to finding a new home, and a recent study revealed just how much it would cost.

“It really has the zoo world buzzing about the possibilities of doing something so special as this,” said Elk Grove City Manager Jason Behrmann.

Behrmann said the 94-year-old Sacramento Zoo moving to Elk Grove is an exciting possibility for the community.

“We don’t have all of the answers yet because this is very preliminary,” Behrmann said.

But they do have a lot more than they did back in September when the city first showed interest in having the zoo move to Elk Grove.

On Thursday, the city of Elk Grove and the Sacramento Zoo held a town hall and released a feasibility study. The study shows whether a new zoo just off Highway 99 on Kammerer Road near Lotz Parkway makes sense.

City manager Behrmann said the short answer is that, yes, it does.

“We want to understand what we are getting ourselves into if we decide to move forward that there aren’t any hidden surprises,” Behrmann said.

The study shows the goal of the zoo is for conservation, education and recreation. Zoo leaders said the current zoo has been under constant threat of losing its accreditation because of cramped and aging conditions.

The study highlighted bringing in familiar and exotic animals like hippos, tigers, cheetahs and also creatures from different continents to the proposed 100-acre site.

“We are not a city, frankly, that has an appropriate amount of amenities that are family-focused, that are major amenities for a city of our size, with our consumer demographics. So, we need more of these types of facilities,” said Darrell Doan, economic director for Elk Grove.

The hope is the proposed zoo will attract more than a million visitors a year, which is 50% more than the current attendance. It would also have a veterinary hospital that teams up with UC Davis.

The plan would build the zoo in two phases. The first phase could cost $174 million while the second phase could cost $140 million. That money would come from a private-public partnership.

“There is still a lot of work that needs to be done. There’s still a lot of questions that need to be answered. I think we are answering a lot of those questions, but I know our community is going to have a lot of questions,” Behrmann said.

FOX40 was told they have 10% of the process done. The next step would come later this month. The Elk Grove City Council will be presented the study. If they agree that the move makes sense, a green light will be given to move on to the next step.

But it is still a long time before construction begins.

The city of Elk Grove last week set plans in motion to buy 100 acres of land where the zoo could be built. The city will likely spend $9 million to buy it.

As it stands, however, the city council and the Sacramento Zoological Society still need to reach an agreement to bring the zoo to Elk Grove.