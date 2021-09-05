Elk Grove shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot Saturday night in Elk Grove and one of the victims died from his injuries.

Elk Grove police officials said their officers responded to reports of a shooting on Laguna Boulevard near Haussman Street at 10:31 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Officials said another victim arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

No information was released about the victims or the shooter but homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at 916-478-8060 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357.

This story is developing.