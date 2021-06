Gary visited the Elk Grove Youth Center, the site of Sammy’s Summer Club.

Summer camps are back to 100% capacity in Elk Grove, and Sammy’s is one of them.

It is a day camp for kids ages 3 to 14 that includes programs such as outdoor play, nature exploration, swimming, sports and STEM projects.

The camp is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.