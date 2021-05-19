Elk Grove teen wins $25,000 from Taco Bell’s ‘Live Más Scholarship’

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – For Jared Brown, going to school and working full-time at a Taco Bell in Elk Grove for the past year has been a blessing in disguise.

He just didn’t know exactly how big of a blessing he would receive.

The Elk Grove teen who now attends California State University, Fullerton as a freshman found out this week a video he made won him Taco Bell’s Live Más Scholarship, earning him $25,000.

“I was like, ‘What are the odds that I win?’ I don’t know if I am going to, might as well go ahead and try for it,” Brown said. “I turned it in and forgot about it completely.”

“It was really exciting,” he continued.

The Consumnes Oaks High School graduate was selected from more than 9,000 students who applied to win a scholarship.

“It makes such a difference and it takes the financial burden off of my family,” Brown explained. “The $25,000 it’ll help pay for my tuition and now my parents, now they can focus on my sister’s med school tuition.”

Majoring in kinesiology, Brown hopes it will cover his tuition for the next three years.

He also hopes this serves as a lesson to others to never hold back.

“You never know what can happen, you never know if you can win,” he said.

While Brown won the largest sum of money, eight other Sacramento students and Taco Bell employees won a combined $65,000.