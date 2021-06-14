Elk Grove to open cooling center Thursday, Friday

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A cooling shelter in Elk Grove will be opened Thursday and Friday as temperatures rise.

The cooling shelter will be located at the Wackford Community Center on Brucefield Road, city officials said. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The center will offer seating, water and air-conditioning for those who might not have shelter or suitable home cooling systems.

Visitors must wear face coverings and pets are not allowed.

The National Weather Service says Elk Grove could see temperatures top 109 degrees Thursday and 108 degrees Friday.