Elk Grove Unified letter says reopening plan could be coming by mid-October

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Unified School District sent a letter to parents, students and staff Friday saying schools in the district could possibly return to in-person learning within weeks.

However, the letter states it may not happen as soon as possible.

If it were up to sixth grader Sa’Nye Allen, she would go back to in-person learning at her school right away.

“I do online school a lot and I just want to go back to regular school,” Allen said.

But, when schools in the Elk Grove Unified School District do have students back on campus, the sixth grader might not be one of them.

“I don’t know, she’ll probably stay home,” said Allen’s aunt and legal guardian, Breyahanna Roger.

Roger said her hesitation comes from potential safety risks.

“Especially for her grandparents. You don’t know who other kids have been around,” she told FOX40. “If she has it, then they might get it. It’s not healthy.”

A portion of Friday’s letter says, “Although October 13th is the county’s earliest possible projected date of when schools could reopen, much work lies ahead and supporting our students with greatest needs is a priority.”

The district said it has already scheduled a workshop with county education officials on Oct. 14. There, EGUSD will present its reopening plan but only after it figures out that plan with faculty.

The update comes as Sacramento County anticipates transitioning from the state’s “widespread,” or purple, tier to the “substantial,” or red, tier.

“As of today, if we continue to maintain our data levels, the County’s data may be allowed transition to Tier 2/Red,” a county spokesperson explained.

FOX40 reached out to the Sacramento City Unified School District for an update on its reopening plan but has yet to hear back from a representative.