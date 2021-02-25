Elk Grove Unified School District on track resume in-person learning by April

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – The Elk Grove Unified School District is on track to reopen its 67 campuses beginning in March and April.

“We are very much looking forward to this,” said EGUSD Communications Director Xanthi Soriano.

It’s an important step for a district that was one of the first to close in the state last March due to the pandemic and is now looking to welcome back some students starting March 16.

“Year-round schools Pre-K through three, tracks B, C and D,” will be the first to return according to Soriano, then most students like those on track A, middle and high school can return on April 1.

But Soriano says it will be up to the parents if they want to send students back.

“We feel like our safety plan meets the guidance criteria that was given out by the California Department of Education and Cal/OSHA” Soriano told FOX40.

The news is welcome for some parents.

“We are encouraged that we are moving finally in that direction, that is where we are at with it is five days a week in-person. The concurrent model has a lot of people stressed out,” said Sean Mitchell, with the Elk Grove Unified Parent Coalition.

Mitchell has three kids enrolled in the district and is one of the organizers hoping to get the district to fully reopen.

He told FOX40 the coalition will not stop until it’s five days a week of in-person learning.

“There is something with our species, we protect our young. That is where we are as parents, it has boiled over and our kids are at risk and that can’t go on and that is where I am coming at it from. I can’t look at this and see my kids suffering another moment,” Mitchell explained.

Now, parents of more than 63,000 students will have to decide whether to continue distance learning or go in-person for a few days.

“Patience does need to be there with the process, but it’s step-by-step and we are moving forward,” Soriano said.

Earlier in the school year parents picked whether they wanted their children to attend school through distance learning or in-person. The district says they have until Friday to change their original choice.

See the full breakdown of the district’s plan below.