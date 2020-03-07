Elk Grove Unified School District closes schools, cancels classes March 7-13 due to coronavirus concerns

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Elk Grove Unified School District announced it will be shutting all schools for the week of March 7 through March 13 due to coronavirus concerns, according to an email sent out to Elk Grove families Saturday.

The letter sent by the district’s superintendent Christopher R. Hoffman stated:

At this time, we ask parents to make arrangements for their student(s) for March 7 – March 13, 2020 as all EGUSD schools will be closed, classes will be canceled and any student-related activities will also be canceled. An update on whether the school closures will be extended will be provided by the end of the day, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Christopher R. Hoffman

According to Hoffman, the decision to shut down schools in the district was made in collaboration and coordination with EGUSD’s Board of Trustees, labor groups, the Sacramento County Office of Education and the Sacramento County Public Health Department.

In the letter, Hoffman stated that “to date, no student or staff has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Due to the cancellation of classes next week, the EGUSD stated in the letter that they are moving the district’s traditional spring break originally scheduled for April 6-10 to occur during March 9-13.

For the latest information on COVID-19, families are encouraged to visit the EGUSD website, the SCPH webpage dedicated to COVID-19 (2019 Novel Coronavirus), and the CDC homepage.

