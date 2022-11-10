ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were arrested for being in possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and a loaded handgun while having warrants for previous crimes, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

According to police, officers stopped a white Cadillac near the area of Promenade Parkway and Grant Line Road for a vehicle code violation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When officers contacted the occupants, they saw a gun in the front passenger seat pocket, according to police.

Police said that the officers then searched the vehicle “finding a loaded handgun (not registered to any of the occupants), over 3 grams of cocaine and over 15 grams of methamphetamine.”

Police said that the occupants had two felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants.

Police said the officers then arrested the occupants of the vehicle, Bryan Woodward, Julian Vela, Laura Arciniega and Orlando Regino. They were taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail.