ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 72-year-old man was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a car while walking in the road, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

According to police, officers arrived at the intersection of Hampton Oak Drive and Canyon View Drive around 7 a.m. after receiving reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

Police say that the man was walking in the road when he was hit by a Nissan Altima.

Police said that officers and medical personnel aided the man, but he died of his injuries.

Police said that the driver of the Altima remained at the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

Police say that speed was not a factor in the accident and there were no signs that the driver was impaired.