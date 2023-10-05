(FOX40.COM) — An animal shelter in Elk Grove is celebrating “Adoptober Fest” by waiving its adoption fees for over 100 available pets.

The Elk Grove Animal Shelter began waiving adoption fees on Oct. 3 and will continue to do so until the 15th. Among the adoptable animals are 90 cats/kittens, 38 dogs, and one rabbit.

The shelter, 9150 Union Park Way, is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. However, adoptions must be started by 5:30 p.m. to allow time for paperwork to be completed before the shelter closes.

According to Elk Grove Animal Services, all human members of the household come and meet potential new pets to ensure a good fit.

“Cat-to-cat and dog-to-cat introductions are not able to be accommodated at the shelter, but staff will advise new adopters on how to introduce their new cat into the home. Dog-to-dog introductions can be accommodated, but human family members should meet the new dog alone first,” Animal Services said.

All animals will be spayed/neutered, dewormed, current on age-appropriate vaccinations and flea & tick prevention, and microchipped. All adoptions will also include a one-year license for Elk Grove residents.