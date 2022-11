ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Elk Grove Wednesday night, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

According to the police department, a 2016 Lexus sedan hit a tree in the median on Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street around 9 p.m.

Medical personnel responding to the collision declared the driver, a 35-year-old woman, dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.