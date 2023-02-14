ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department is investigating an incident outside an Elk Grove KinderCare Learning Center where three small passenger buses were on fire Sunday evening.

According to the fire department, when they arrived on the scene in the area of the 9200 block of Elk Grove Florin Road they found three buses were on fire.

— Video Above: Student’s and Staff Protest Against Racism at John Knight Middle School

“Vehicle fires tend to grow quickly, and they add fuel to the fire so the fire when they came on scene, all three were fully involved. We did fire operations to protect the fourth and that was successful,” Lantz Ray, fire marshal from Cosumnes Fire Department said.

The fire department said crews began extinguishing the fire to keep other buses from catching fire. They had to call in a second crew to assist with containing the fire as well as hazardous materials.

After the fires were put out, investigators believe evidence shows that the fire started due to fuel theft attempted on the buses, Ray said.

A spokesperson from KinderCare Learning Companies said in a statement that “we’re thankful this incident happened after hours, and that no one was hurt.”

“We don’t see any concern with the safety of the children at the school, we don’t see a concern with the businesses in the area either. Right now it’s a one-time thing that we’re following up on. We’re hoping to find the individual or individuals that may be responsible,” Ray said.