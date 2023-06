(KTXL) — A crash on an Elk Grove off-ramp on Highway 99 left two people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving two cars happened near Highway 99 and the Dillard Road off-ramp.

First responders said the crash resulted in the deaths of two adults and injured one juvenile, who has since been transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.