(FOX40.COM) — One person is dead after a ‘major collision’ involving a single vehicle in Elk Grove Monday night, according to Elk Grove Police.

The agency said shortly after 9 p.m. that officers had responded to the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Interstate 5 to assist with a crash.

Both directions of Elk Grove Boulevard were closed near the interstate and the on-ramps and off-ramps to the highway were also closed as officers arrived and began their investigation.

Police said the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and died at the scene.

No information was provided about the driver, the vehicle, or its movements prior to the crash.