(FOX40.COM) — A single-vehicle collision in Elk Grove on Monday morning has left one person dead, according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

At around 12:44 a.m., a 19-year-old was driving a white Honda Accord on Bilby Road near Willard Parkway when the vehicle hit a curb “at a high rate of speed.”

The vehicle then hit a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to police.