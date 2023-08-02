(FOX40.com) — A DUI checkpoint will be held in Elk Grove by the city’s police department.

The Elk Grove Police Department announced that it will hold a sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint on Friday.

It will be held at an undisclosed location in Elk Grove between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Drivers operating their cars under the influence of alcohol, or other substances like marijuana or prescription drugs, will be subject to penalties, including a suspended license.

“The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers, as well as unlicensed drivers from the roadways,” said Elk Grove PD in a news release.

The department will also be handing out educational materials covering the dangers of driving under the influence to drivers who come across their setup.

Funding for the DUI checkpoint is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.